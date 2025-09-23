Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism

The US Trump administration's advice that pregnant women should limit the use of acetaminophen also known as paracetamol because of links to autism in children has been broadly condemned as "baseless" and causing unnecessary fear.
The announcement was made in a blaze of fanfare, with US President Donald Trump teasing the details hours before by boldly declaring, "I think we found an answer to autism."
Many experts in the US and across the globe moved swiftly to criticise the announcement, noting there was no robust evidence to suggest taking paracetamol during pregnancy could increase the likelihood of a child being diagnosed with autism.
Some experts told the ABC it was a "completely exaggerated reading of science" with "categorically no evidence" behind it.
Closer to home, the Australian government said it was looking "very closely" at the details, while urging any pregnant women who were concerned to seek medical advice.
Experts say these links are dubious and the evidence to support them is inconclusive but more on that a bit later.
Scientists have long investigated potential associations between using acetaminophen during pregnancy and developmental disabilities.
But while some studies have suggested a link, a broad range of experts argue there's no conclusive evidence to support it, like Dr Elisha Broom, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG).