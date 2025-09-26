Home / Health

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

A few hours after President Donald Trump’s announcement which tied Tylenol — known as acetaminophen in the US and Paracetamol worldwide — use during the gestational period to autism, health professionals across the US saw immediate effects.

A mother tearfully questioned whether she is responsible for her child’s autism by consuming Tylenol as a painkiller during pregnancy, as reported by CNN.

Another mother requested spacing out vaccines, while a third only agreed to vaccinate her child because of school requirements.

At a press conference, Trump warned pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol, unless absolutely necessary, contradicting current medical guidance.

Furthermore, he questioned the need for specific vaccines, such as hepatitis B at birth, despite the presence of scientific evidence calling it safe and effective.

Following Trump’s announcement, doctors reported parents are now denying Tylenol for newborns with treatable cardiac conditions and refusing vaccines, which is essential and safe to use.

According to Dr. Scott Hadland of Mass General Brigham, misinformation has ignited parental guilt and posed a significant health threat among children.

However, the FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option, which can be taken as an anti-pyretic during pregnancy and that high fevers themselves pose risks to babies.

While Trump strongly advised the consumers to avoid using Tylenol, the FDA highlighted that studies show conflicting results and no proven association.

