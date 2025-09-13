London protest: Thousands gather for Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march

Huge crowds gathered in central London on Saturday, September 13, to take part in a march led by far right activist Tommy Robinson, alongside anti-racism counter protests.
More than 1,000 police officers were deployed in London to prevent violence as thousand of people attended "Unite the Kingdom" march.
Streets were filled with huge crowds of protestors carrying different national flags including union jacks, St George's crosses, Scottish saltires and Welsh flags, before staring the march towards the Whitehall.
As per multiple reports, to keep the situation in control, the Metropolitan Police set up barriers to create a "sterile area," so the two opposite groups could not come into direct contact with each other.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon wrote on X, "Today London stands tall in defence of one of our most vital rights – free speech."
Protestors displayed flags with slogans like "Stop the Boats," "Send them Home," and "Unite the Kingdom," while some people in the crowds were also campaigning against transgender rights.
The rally is set to include speeches from US President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon and presenter Katie Hopkins.
In the meantime, another protest name March Against Fascism, arranged by the group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) was also being held on Saturday where more than 100 people came together at Russel Square before beginning their march.
The counter-protesters were carrying signs with messages such as “Women Against the Far Right,” “Oppose Tommy Robinson,” and “Refugees Welcome.”
Afterwards, the counter-protesters will head toward Parliament Square which is only a few hundred meters away from Robinson's rally.
Once there, speaches are expected to be delivered by Members of Parliament Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.