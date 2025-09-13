Elon Musk criticizes UK leadership during Tommy Robinson protest

Elon Musk has slammed the UK government, warning that Britain is facing a rapid decline.
He made his remarks during Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" protest in London on Saturday, September 13.
Speaking by videolink to protesters, the Tesla founder said, ''I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration," as per MailUK.
Musk went on to share, "It's unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government."
SpaceX founder warned of serious dangers, including violent crime and the collapse of the country's way of life.
He said that while people should normally be able to live their lives peacefully, but if danger reaches them, they must respond because they have no other option.
Musk further said he thinks Brexit was a good move for Britain, but he believes the country’s situation has stayed roughly the same compared to the EU.
He adviced, "If you have excess government, regulation, and oppression, you stifle the freedom of people to try new and great ideas."
The tech mogul also claimed that a "dissolution of Parliament" and a "change of Government" is needed in the UK.
Huge crowds gathered in central London on Saturday, to take part in a march led by far right activist Tommy Robinson, alongside anti-racism counter protests.
Protestors displayed flags with slogans like "Stop the Boats," "Send them Home," and "Unite the Kingdom," while some people in the crowds were also campaigning against transgender rights.