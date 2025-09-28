Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured

Several individuals have been injured in a shooting incident at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township.
On Sunday, September 28, 2025, local police confirmed that the shooter was also fired and urged the public to avoid the area as emergency crews immediately responded to both the shooting and a devastating fire engulfed the church.
Authorities stated that the public is out of threat. Videos circulating across the social media from nearby residents showed heavy smoke rising from the building as surrounding roads were closed.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called the incident a “dynamic scene,” adding that the entire church was hit by a massive fire.
A report by CNN suggested that children are among the wounded, with a few suffering from injuries reported as very serious.
Victims were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed extreme grief over the incident, calling the violence “unacceptable.”
Whitmer further showed gratitude to the first responders for their timely action.
Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are continuously helping local authorities.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is gearing up to release the details soon in a press conference later Sunday as the investigation continues into the tragic attack.