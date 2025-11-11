Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured

A bin lorry crashed into a building in Herefordshire, killing a man in his 60s and seriously injured two people.
The crash took place at about 6:40 a.m. in Leominster, West Mercia Police said. The man was a passenger in the vehicle, which also carried the driver and another passenger.
The bin lorry reportedly lost control and careered into the property at around 6.40am
When paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered a major accident with three people trapped inside the bin lorry.
Due to damage to the building, all emergency services worked quickly together to safely free the passengers.
As per Sky News, the driver and the second passenger were seriously injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by air ambulance.
Fortunately, the building , thought to be a house was empty during the crash.
Superintendent Helen Wain said, “A cordon remains in place while the fire service and local authorities continue to work to make the building safe. Roads surrounding the building are closed and are expected to remain closed for some time."
He added, “On behalf of all agencies, our thoughts and condolences are with those involved and the families affected by the incident."
Herefordshire Council thanked the emergency services for their “swift response."