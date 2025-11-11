DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon

A man from Hungary, Szabolcs Csépe, set a new world record for longest continuous video game session by playing Dance Dance Revolution (DDR) for six days straight.
During this marathon, the 34-year-old gamer, known as GrassHopper danced over 3,000 songs and burned more than 22,000 calories.
As per BBC, his feat has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records.
Szabolcs said he spent six months preparing for the marathon, including physical exercise for his legs and glutes and following a specific diet.
He said the outlet that playing DDR is always fun and "this challenge was best described as tediously joyful."
Szabolcs said he decided to attempt the record after seeing the previous record holder, Carrie Swidecki from the US who played Just Dance for just over 138 hours in 2015.
DDR is a Japanese video game first released in arcades in 1998 in which players use a dance mat to step on coloured arrows in sync with the music and on screen cues to score points.
This game mainly gained popularity as a form of exercise and are used in school fitness programs in the UK and US.
In 2004, the series was officially recognized as a sporting event in Norway.