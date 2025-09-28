Home / World

Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Andrzej Bargiel accomplish this remarkable milestone after years of preparation and two earlier failed attempts

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Polish mountaineer and adventure skier Andrzej Bargiel became first person to climb Mount Everest and ski down without using supplemental oxygen.

He accomplish this remarkable milestone last week after years of preparation and two earlier failed attempts.

Above 8,000 meters, called the "death zone," there is only about one-third of the oxygen available at sea level.

Climbers in this zone risk serious health problems including altitude sickness, fluid in the lungs and potentially deadly brain swelling.

“Skiing down Everest without oxygen was a dream that had been growing inside me for years,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“The summit itself was arduous and difficult. I’d never spent so much time at such an altitude in my life, so that was a challenge in itself,” Mr Bargiel added.

Despite the extreme conditions in the death zone, Bargiel spent almost 16 hours struggling with the thin air to reach the summit.

He climbed from base camp over four days and then skied back down over the next two days.

After achieving the milestone, he said, “I had never spent so much time at such an altitude in my life. Skiing down Everest without oxygen was a dream that had been growing inside me for years.”

It is worth mentioning more than 7,000 climbers have reached Mount Everest's summit but only roughly 200 have done so without using bottled oxygen.

You Might Like:

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring described the shooting as a very tragic event for the community

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed extreme grief over the incident, calling the violence 'unacceptable'

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth
Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous discovered his strenght when he was just nine years old

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101
Russell M.Nelson served for 40 years in top church leadership

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend
The term 'performative man' is connected to the broader idea suggested by philosopher Judith Butler

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing
Erika Kirk under fire as netizens question authenticity of her grief after Charlie Kirk's death

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace
Russia's drone attack on Ukraine kills at least 4 people, including 12-year-old girl

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China is nearly nine times as tall as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback
UK government to help Jaguar Land Rover recover from cyber attack with £1.5 billion support package

Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women

Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women
Argentina in shock and anger after horrific murders of a minor and two young women

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE
US President Trump deploys troops to protect ICE facilities from domestic terrorists

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment
Former FBI director James Comey indicted on charges of false statements and obstruction