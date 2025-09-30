Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London has been vandalized just days before his birth anniversary.
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue.
The statue, made of bronze by Polish artist Fredda Brilliant in 1968, honours Gandhi’s time as a law student at University College London and has been in Tavistock Square since 1968.
While calling it a "shameful act," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X, "This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence."
As per multiple reports, the police do not yet know who vendalized the statue an investigations are still ongoing.
The statue base was spray-painted with the words "Terrorist" and "Gandhi, Modi and Hindustani [Indians]."
The Indian mission in London is now working with local authorities to repair the statue and restore it to its original condition.
This statue depicts Gandhi sitting cross-legged in robes with an inscription showing his name and lifespan (1869-1948).
The incident comes days before Gandhi's 156th birthday on October 2, a date celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence.
This in not the first time Gandhi's statue has been targeted as in 2014 it was defaced with graffiti.
Not only this, in recent years, some groups in the UK have also campaigned for his statue to be removed.