Denmark bans drones, Sweden deploys anti-drone tech ahead of EU Summit

Denmark and Sweden take security precautions to avoid attacks ahead of European Summit.
According to Euro News, the Danish transportation ministry said that “all civilian drone flying in Danish airspace will be prohibited” to “remove the risk that enemy drones can be confused with legal drones and vice versa."
Denmark has decided to ban all civilian drone flights from Monday to Friday after UAVs were again observed above several military facilities over the weekend, in the latest incident involving unauthorised incursions Danish authorities said were "hybrid attacks".
As Denmark gears up for the upcoming European Union Summit in Copenhagen, “all civilian drones flying in Danish airspace will be prohibited" to “remove the risk that enemy drones can be confused with legal drones and vice versa,” the Danish Transportation Ministry said Sunday.
Danish Transportation Minister Thomas Danielsen said in a statement, “We cannot accept that foreign drones create uncertainty and disturbances in society, as we have experienced recently. At the same time, Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security.”
The ban does not apply to military drone flights, drones used by state-run aviation, including police and emergency services, as well as municipal and regional emergency and health-related operations.