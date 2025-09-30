Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening

Home / World

Barron Trump reportedly shut down an entire floor at his father's Trump Tower for a romantic date.

The 19-year-old college student recently enjoyed the romantic get together in his father's namesake skyscraper, according to sources quoted in Page Six.

The report states the president's youngest son had no choice but to have his date at home, given the tight security measures to ensure his safety.

The decision to shut down an entire floor of the building was also made with Barron and his date's safety in mind, the source said.

One schoolmate said despite being 'awkward', Barron had no trouble attracting women since arriving at the school.

“He’s tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him,” the insider said.

Another added “He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive.”

It comes amid months of speculation about Barron's dating life as the young bachelor begins his sophomore year in college. 

