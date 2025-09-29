Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell, a prominent UK architect has passed away at the age of 87.
The architecture firm he founded, named Farrell confirmed the death in an Instagram post, noting, “It is with deep sadness that, on behalf of his family, the partners and practice of Farrells acknowledge the death of our founder, Sir Terry Farrell.”
Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style.
Some of his famous projects include London’s MI6 building and ITV’s TV-am headquarters, which featured playful giant breakfast eggcups on the roof.
Farrell was inspired by modernist buildings he saw in the US during a scholarship trip in the 1960s.
In 1965, he began working with Nicholas Grimshaw, another architect who later became famous globally and passed away earlier this month.
Initially, Farrell and Grimshaw's architectural practice focused on simple, minimalistic buildings where the design followed building's function.
One of their first projects was an aluminium covered apartment block in north London, nicknamed "the sardine can" by taxi drivers and both architects and their families even lived there.
In 1980 they both parted and Farrell established his own practice.
He then became known for making large buildings visually fun by adding playful, Lego-like details as seen in projects like the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and Embankment Place above Charing Cross Station in London.