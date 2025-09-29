Home / World

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87
Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell, a prominent UK architect has passed away at the age of 87.

The architecture firm he founded, named Farrell confirmed the death in an Instagram post, noting, “It is with deep sadness that, on behalf of his family, the partners and practice of Farrells acknowledge the death of our founder, Sir Terry Farrell.”

Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style.

Some of his famous projects include London’s MI6 building and ITV’s TV-am headquarters, which featured playful giant breakfast eggcups on the roof.

ITV’s TV-am headquarters
ITV’s TV-am headquarters

Farrell was inspired by modernist buildings he saw in the US during a scholarship trip in the 1960s.

In 1965, he began working with Nicholas Grimshaw, another architect who later became famous globally and passed away earlier this month.

Initially, Farrell and Grimshaw's architectural practice focused on simple, minimalistic buildings where the design followed building's function.

One of their first projects was an aluminium covered apartment block in north London, nicknamed "the sardine can" by taxi drivers and both architects and their families even lived there.

In 1980 they both parted and Farrell established his own practice.

He then became known for making large buildings visually fun by adding playful, Lego-like details as seen in projects like the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and Embankment Place above Charing Cross Station in London.

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working
Germany has an aging population due to sharp drop in birth rates

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms
Tropical Storm Imelda will bring increasingly dangerous conditions to US beaches this week

Denmark bans drones, Sweden deploys anti-drone tech ahead of EU Summit

Denmark bans drones, Sweden deploys anti-drone tech ahead of EU Summit
Danish government bans ‘all civilian drones’ for five days amid risk of ‘hybrid attacks’

MI5 former head Manningham-Buller raises alarm of undeclared UK-Russia war

MI5 former head Manningham-Buller raises alarm of undeclared UK-Russia war
Cyber-attacks reveal UK's possible undeclared war with Russia, warns former MI5 director general

Kārearea falcon wins New Zealand's bird of the year crown: ‘Very vulnerable’

Kārearea falcon wins New Zealand's bird of the year crown: ‘Very vulnerable’
New Zealand's fastest bird, Kārearea, beats 73 contenders to become bird of the year

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford identified as Iraq war veteran

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford identified as Iraq war veteran
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shooting kills at least 5, injures 8 others

Swiss voters narrowly approve voluntary digital ID in surprising vote

Swiss voters narrowly approve voluntary digital ID in surprising vote
Switzerland has voted on digital IDs for the second time

Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
Andrzej Bargiel accomplish this remarkable milestone after years of preparation and two earlier failed attempts

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring described the shooting as a very tragic event for the community

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed extreme grief over the incident, calling the violence 'unacceptable'

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth
Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous discovered his strenght when he was just nine years old

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101
Russell M.Nelson served for 40 years in top church leadership