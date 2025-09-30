Home / World

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued
Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit central part of the Philippines on Tuesday, September 30.

The earthquake was centered at Calape at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).

Experts warned that the earthquake might not only cause damage but could also trigger a small tsunami in the area.

As per multiple reports, preliminary survey models indicate that an earthquake of this magnitude in that area could result in injuries or deaths and cause serious damage, especially to weakly constructed buildings.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the sea, close to the town of Palompon in the Philippines.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) had received 301 direct reports from people who said they felt the tremor.

The USGS further estimated that over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake.

Very strong shaking will bring “considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed structures” as well as “slight to moderate damage in well-built ordinary structures,” according to the USGS.

Calape is located near Cebu City, a major urban center and also close to Tacloban, a city remembered for being heavily damaged by the Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

You Might Like:

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week
Hurricane Humberto will impact UK weather as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped
Indonesia Islamic school building collapse during afternoon prayers, 99 taken to hospital

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman
Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleads guilty in record-breaking £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening
Barron Trump reveals romantic side with exclusive Trump Tower date amid NYU life

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government
Gen Z power brings another regime change as Madagascar government dissolves after historic protest

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting
US government shutdown looms after Trump-Democrats meeting fails to reach agreement

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency
Shabana Mahmood explained new requirements that migrants must need to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87
Sir Terry Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working
Germany has an aging population due to sharp drop in birth rates

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms
Tropical Storm Imelda will bring increasingly dangerous conditions to US beaches this week

Denmark bans drones, Sweden deploys anti-drone tech ahead of EU Summit

Denmark bans drones, Sweden deploys anti-drone tech ahead of EU Summit
Danish government bans ‘all civilian drones’ for five days amid risk of ‘hybrid attacks’