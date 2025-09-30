Home / World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

The UK, especially western Scotland is expected to experience heavy rain and strong winds this week as the remains of two hurricanes move across the Atlantic.

Heavy and continuous rain is expected in western Scotland with a yellow weather warning in effect from 5pm Wednesday to 6am Friday.

As per Sky News, western Scotland could receive 75mm of rain with 100-150mm on west-facing slopes and up to 20mm in the wettest areas, which is likely to cause disruption.

The weekend will have even more unsettled weather due to the Hurricane Humberto with heavy rain in many areas, strong winds along the coast and inland gales in northern region.

Parts of Argyll, Ayrshire, Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire are among the areas covered by the alert, which could be extended to become a wind warning.

Chris Bulmer, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the possible influence of Humberto and Imelda increased the "risk of a deep low developing near the UK."

He added, "If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We're monitoring this closely."

However, the Met Office said there might be more weather warnings issued later in the week as they become more certain about the forecast.

