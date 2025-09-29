Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms 

Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to turn into a hurricane on Tuesday, September 30 as it moves along the Southeast.
As per multiple reports, the storm will bring dangerous conditions, including high waves, strong rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion from Florida through the Carolinas.
On the other hand, Hurricane Humberto, which quickly grew into a powerful category 5 storm with 160 mph winds on Saturday has now weakened to Category 4.
As it it positioned just east of Tropical Storm Imelda, its large size will make conditions along US beaches even more dangerous this week.
Meanwhile, the Carolinas could get 2 to 6 inches of rain through Tuesday which may cause flash floodings.
From Florida's Space Coast to South Carolina, strong winds could push seawater 1 to 2 feet higher than normal during high tide, causing coastal flooding.
Bahamas are already being hit by Imelda's strong winds and heavy rains with warnings still active.
The islands could get 4 to 8 inches of rain, causing flash flooding and a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible.
Eastern Cuba may also get 2 to 4 more inches of rain, which could lead to mudslides in the mountains.
The US is unlikely to be hit directly by Imelda but millions of people living along the East Coast will still face dangerous surf, rain, strong winds and coastal flooding this week because of both Imelda and Humberto.