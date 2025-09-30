Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting

US Vice President JD Vance has warned that the government is heading towards shutdown after Congress meeting.
According to New York Post, the federal government was on course Monday night for its first partial shutdown in nearly seven years after talks between President Trump and Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress wrapped up without a funding agreement.
“I think we are headed into a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing,” Vance told reporters on the White House lawn, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).
Moments earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters that “very large differences” still remained over cuts to various health care programs.
Jeffries called it a “frank and direct discussion … but significant differences remain.”If no agreement is reached quickly, all nonessential government operations would cease at 11:59:59 p.m. Tuesday, the first government shutdown since a stalemate that lasted 35 days in late December 2018 and early January 2019.
Democratic source briefed on the Oval Office sitdown told The Post, “Trump was seemingly annoyed that Schumer and Jeffries had leverage, even though Schumer and Jeffries don’t see their issue [healthcare and hospital funds] as leverage.”
“Trump was visibly bothered by the fact that the two men he has made an effort to ignore were now impossible to ignore because they could shut down ‘his’ government. A shutdown makes Trump’s power seemed checked, and that’s a disaster in optics for a White House that has worked quite hard to architect unprecedented power,” the insider added.
A second House Democratic aide affirmed that Jeffries and Schumer’s “firm ‘no deal’” declaration “ups the chances” of a shutdown.
All but one House Democrat voted earlier this month against a stopgap measure to fund the government at current levels until November 21, but the GOP majority passed it before the lower chamber went into recess last week for Rosh Hashanah.