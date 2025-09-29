Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency

The UK government plans to require migrants to demonstrate their contribution to society to qualify for permanent residency.
In a speech to the Labour conference, the UK home secretary Shabana Mahmood explained new requirements that migrants must need to qualify for "indefinite leave to remain."
Labour's conference aims to oppose Reform UK which is currently leading in national polls.
As per multiple reports, under the new rules, migrants must be fluent in English, have no criminal record and do community volunteering to get permanent residency.
Labour says this policy shows a clear difference from Reform UK which aims to remove indefinite leave to remain.
Mahmood said Britain's reputation as an "open, tolerant, generous" country is now being questioned."
She said her broad definition of patriotism was "turning into something smaller, something more like ethno-nationalism."
Mahmood warned that Labour must address why many people feel neglected, otherwise working class communities could abandon Labour and be attracted to the false promises of Farage's Reform UK party.
She highlighted the increasing number of migrants crossing the English Channel and overall immigration to the UK and promised to take strong measures to tackle the alarming situation.