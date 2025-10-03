Home / World

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Asda is introducing digital price tags in 250 of its Express stores.

These tags will allow the supermarket to update prices electronically.

As per ExpressUK, Asda does not intend to cut staff or use "dynamic prices" with this new system.

The supermarket is adopting digital shelf labels, following other retailers like Lidl and Currys that have already implemented these electronic price tags in their stores.

Asda will install about 2,800 digital price labels so staff won't have to manually change prices anymore.

These price tags will not only shows the price of products but also displays information like allergens, weight and unit price using QR codes.

Joseph Sutton, Asda Express's vice president, said in a statement, noting, "We're continuing to invest in enhancing our stores, and the launch of cutting-edge technology across our Express estate is proof of this."

"By streamlining our instore operations, we can free up our colleagues to focus on what they do best - serving our customers," he added.

In addition to this, Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year.

The supermarket is also lowering prices on many of its products as part of a strategy to attract more budget-conscious shoppers.

