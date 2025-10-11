Home / World

Joe Biden begins radiation therapy for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men

  By Fatima Nadeem
Former US President Joe Biden has begun a new round of treatment after doctors confirmed that his aggressive cancer has spread to his bones.

As per recent reports, Biden will undergo radiation therapy along with hormone treatment to help control the disease and slow its progression.

Biden's radiation treatment will continue for five weeks marks a new stage in his care.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up. The cancer was officially confirmed on May 16, 2025.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men.

This disease ranks second among cancers that affect men and out of every 100 men, about 13 will get diagnosed with prostate cancer in their life.

Prostrate problems are common among men in this age, as over half of prostate cancer cases occur in men older than 65, according to the American Cancer Society.

Recently, he was also treated for skin cancer treatment known as Mohs surgery last month and was seen with a large bandage on his forehead after the procedure.

Biden who will turn 83 next month was the oldest person ever to become and serve as the US president.

