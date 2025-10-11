Gunfire at Mississippi high school homecoming leaves 4 dead, 12 injured

Four people have tragically lost their lives and twelve were injured when gunfire broke out during a homecoming celebration that took place after Mississippi high school football game.
People had gathered in Leland to watch the high school’s homecoming football game against Charleston High School.
Leland is a small town in Washington County, eastern Mississippi with a population of around 4,000 residents as per the 2020 census.
After the shooting, four of the injured victims were flown to helicopter to nearby hospitals for treatment, as per MailUK.
At the moment, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Leland Mayor John Lee shared an update about the situation on Facebook a few hours after the shooting.
"I'm deeply saddened about the tragedy that happened in the City of Leland," he wrote.
Authorities in Leland had recently enforced a curfew. The mayor declared a state of emergency, setting a 9 p.m. curfew for people under 21 and a midnight curfew for those over 21.
Another tragic shooting took place at a high school homecoming game in Heidelberg, Mississippi, located three hours from Leland.
In this incident, two people lost their lives and at least one person was injured, as reported by WDAM news.