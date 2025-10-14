Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location

Madagascar’s president has fled the African nation, the head of the opposition and other officials said on Monday, the second time that young protesters have toppled a government in weeks of worldwide Gen Z unrest.
Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, leader of the opposition in parliament, told Reuters that President Andry Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after units of the army defected and joined the protesters.
“We called the staff of the presidency, and they confirmed that he left the country,” Randrianasoloniaiko said, adding that Rajoelina’s current whereabouts were unknown.
In an address to the nation broadcast on Facebook late Monday, Rajoelina said he had to move to a safe location to protect his life.
He did not disclose his whereabouts but appeared defiant, saying that he would not “allow Madagascar to be destroyed.”
The diplomatic source said after the speech that Rajoelina was refusing to step down.
A military source told Reuters that Rajoelina flew out of Madagascar, a former French colony, on a French military aircraft on Sunday. French radio RFI said he had struck a deal with President Emmanuel Macron.