Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz showed he was in fine physical form as he defeated Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Saturday in Tokyo.
According to Reuters, Alcaraz, the top seed and World No. 1, credited his physio for helping him recover from a slight ankle injury suffered in the first round in Tokyo. The Spaniard needed just 79 minutes to move on in the hardcourt tournament and is seeking his eighth title of the 2025 season.
Awaiting Alcaraz in the quarterfinal is Brandon Nakashima, who defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3 seed Holger Rune of Denmark topped Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal contest against Jenson Brooksby, another American. Brooksby defeated Italy's Luciano Darderi 7-6 (7), 6-1.
On the other hand top seed and World No. 2 Jannik Sinner received a tough challenge from Terence Atmane of France, eventually taking control of the match to move to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 win in Beijing.
Altmane used three service breaks in the second set -- including with Sinner serving at 5-6 to stay in the match, to get even. But Sinner answered with a dominant third set to take a victory in two hours, 22 minutes.
The Italian has won 61 matches on hard courts against players ranked outside the top 10. His next opponent, World No. 57 Fabian Marozsan of Hungary, defeated France's Alexandre Muller 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance.