Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP

Spain's Raul Fernandez secured his first win in MotoGP with victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Trackhouse rider finished top of the podium after he passed the chequered flag 1.418 seconds clear of VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio, BBC Sports reported.
Fernandez's Aprilia stablemate Marco Bezzecchi, who won the 13-lap sprint on Saturday, was third.
Fernandez had pulled clear by lap 10 and built on the lead as the race progressed with an expected counter-attack from Bezzecchi, who had to serve two long lap penalties, failing to materialise.
World champion Marc Marquez, who won his seventh MotoGP title in Japan last month, missed the race through injury.
Marquez was involved in a crash with Bezzecchi in Indonesia and has had shoulder surgery, which is likely to keep him out of action for up to 16 weeks.
While Fernandez, in his 76th grand prix, stole the glory, Marquez's brother Alex finished fourth to all but seal the runner-up spot in the overall standings.
Fernandez said, “So sorry, but I cannot believe it. The team always believed in me. They never stopped supporting me. So, it is the consequence of hard work. So, thanks to them, of course, we have a really good pace.”
“We know that on this kind of track, you need to manage the tyres very well, and I tried to because at the end we knew that it was very difficult to manage. That is what I did, especially in the last five laps. It was a super long race for me,” he added.
The Spanish Gresini rider is now 97 points clear of Bezzecchi with a maximum 111 at stake in the final three races.