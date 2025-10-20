Sports

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Max Verstappen's US Grand Prix win narrows Piastri's championship advantage as Norris finishes second

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Verstappen makes comeback on unbelievable weekend with dominant US GP win
Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Max Verstappen continued his march into the Formula One championship battle by cruising to victory at the United States Grand Prix.

According to Independent, the lights-to-flag win completed a perfect weekend in Austin for the resurgent Red Bull driver after he also won Saturday’s sprint from pole.

Lando Norris sealed second after winning a race-long tussle with Charles Leclerc in the closing stages as the British driver reduced McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to 14 points after the Australian finished only fifth.

Verstappen’s 33 points from the weekend mean he has reduced his own deficit to Piastri to 40 points – from 63 – following the costly collision during the sprint which dumped both McLarens out.

The Red Bull driver declared his bid for a fifth straight title over before the summer break, but he has slashed the gap to Piastri from 104 points after Zandvoort five races ago.

That race was the last win for the previously-dominant McLaren pair as a genuine three-way title scrap has emerged, with five rounds remaining and 141 points left to fight for.

Piastri will have the most to ponder ahead of Mexico next weekend, having been beaten by both Norris and Verstappen in each of the last four races.

Leclerc claimed third with Lewis Hamilton fourth on an improved day for Ferrari as George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes.

You Might Like:

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles
Jason Kelce supported Graham’s possible return, stating that this return may be beneficial for the team

Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP

Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP
Spain's Raul Fernandez delivers Trackhouse's first premier class win at Australian Grand Prix

Djokovic forced to finish fourth at Six Kings Slam after retirement vs Fritz

Djokovic forced to finish fourth at Six Kings Slam after retirement vs Fritz
Novak Djokovic apologises after shock retirement against Taylor Fritz in Riyadh ahead of big events

Cristiano Ronaldo shares fiery message after reaching 800 club goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo shares fiery message after reaching 800 club goal milestone
Ronaldo creates history with 800th career club goal in Al Nassr's thrashing win at Saudi Pro League

Sinner takes home whopping prize money after beating Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam

Sinner takes home whopping prize money after beating Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam
Jannik Sinner calls sharing court with Carlos Alcaraz ‘huge pleasure and honour’ after another final clash

Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager

Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager
Nottingham Forest's Ange Postecoglou has made history with the shortest stint in Premier League history

US Sprint Qualifying: Verstappen takes lead in Austin, Norris 'not surprised'

US Sprint Qualifying: Verstappen takes lead in Austin, Norris 'not surprised'
The Saturday sprint in Austin will see Max Verstappen in pole position with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right behind

Shohei Ohtani creates MLB history as Dodgers secure World Series spot

Shohei Ohtani creates MLB history as Dodgers secure World Series spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 and reached the World Series

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year
The English footballer will leave Crystal Palace next year after he rejected the club's contract extension offers

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Sam Surridge in MLS Golden Boot race

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Sam Surridge in MLS Golden Boot race
Sam Surridge admits mental pressure in pursuit of MLS Golden Boot face-off with Lionel Messi

Hamilton, Leclerc left disappointed with Ferrari after US GP sprint qualifying

Hamilton, Leclerc left disappointed with Ferrari after US GP sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton finishes eighth and Charles Leclerc qualified tenth for US GP sprint

Sinner pens sweet note for Djokovic ahead of Six Kings Slam final vs Alcaraz

Sinner pens sweet note for Djokovic ahead of Six Kings Slam final vs Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in Six Kings Slam for another blockbuster final with Carlos Alcaraz