Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Max Verstappen continued his march into the Formula One championship battle by cruising to victory at the United States Grand Prix.
According to Independent, the lights-to-flag win completed a perfect weekend in Austin for the resurgent Red Bull driver after he also won Saturday’s sprint from pole.
Lando Norris sealed second after winning a race-long tussle with Charles Leclerc in the closing stages as the British driver reduced McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to 14 points after the Australian finished only fifth.
Verstappen’s 33 points from the weekend mean he has reduced his own deficit to Piastri to 40 points – from 63 – following the costly collision during the sprint which dumped both McLarens out.
The Red Bull driver declared his bid for a fifth straight title over before the summer break, but he has slashed the gap to Piastri from 104 points after Zandvoort five races ago.
That race was the last win for the previously-dominant McLaren pair as a genuine three-way title scrap has emerged, with five rounds remaining and 141 points left to fight for.
Piastri will have the most to ponder ahead of Mexico next weekend, having been beaten by both Norris and Verstappen in each of the last four races.
Leclerc claimed third with Lewis Hamilton fourth on an improved day for Ferrari as George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes.