Karoline Leavitt reveals plans for $200M White House ballroom expansion

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his plans to make some major changes in the White House to save some of the world’s “finest architects.”
According to The Presidential Prayer Team, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt this week announced that President Trump has decided to make an addition of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom in the White House.
Leavitt told the press conference on Thursday, “The White House state ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of 90,000 square feet,” adding that the new space will have a capacity of 650 people that would end the need for a “large and unsightly tent” to host any grand events or dinners.
She also revealed that the expense in the construction of the ballroom, which is estimated around $200 million, will be financed by Trump and other donors.
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles stated, “The president and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organisations to preserve the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future administrations and generations of Americans to come.”
Trump said in an interview with NBC News that his ballroom project will be a “gift to the country” from him, adding that he was always a “great real estate developer” and he knows how to do this.
The White House ballroom expansion project is expected to be completed by January 2029, months after the end of Trump’s second term.