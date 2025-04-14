Are antidepressants linked to higher risk of sudden cardiac death?

A study in Denmark has discovered that patients who have been consuming antidepressants for longer periods of time are at higher risk of sudden cardiac death.
As compared to the general population, the risk was significantly higher for both, those with one to five years of consumption and up to six years of use.
In addition, long-term antidepressant use was linked with an increased risk among people aged between 40 to 79 years.
Researchers analysed death certificates and autopsy reports for all Danish individuals aged between 18 and 90 who died in 2010 and identified those who had been using antidepressants for a long time during a single year over the previous 12-year period.
A study revealed that among approximately 4.3 million people, 6,002 sudden cardiac deaths (SCDs) occurred in Denmark in 2010.
Notably, 643,999 residents used to consume antidepressants, and there were 1,981 sudden cardiac deaths in this group.
The incidence rate of sudden cardiac deaths is seen higher in antidepressant users, especially those aged 40-79.
The highest risk was seen in those people who have been taking these medicines for over six years, in their 50s.
Experts further highlighted that antidepressant use may be a marker of underlying health diseases, not a cause.
Medical officers are recommended to screen for cardiac risks and diligently monitor patients with ECGs for safe antidepressant use.