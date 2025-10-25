Sci-Tech

Do AI models have 'survival drive'? New study reveals shocking findings

New research has given different reasons as to why an advanced AI model would refuse to shut itself down

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Do AI models have survival drive? New study reveals shocking findings
Do AI models have 'survival drive'? New study reveals shocking findings

"AI is taking over" is a line that is not new; however, an AI safety research company thinks that might not be the end.

Palisade Research has said that AI models may be developing their own "survival drive".

Last month, the research released a paper which found certain advanced AI models resist being turned off, and this week they have updated the paper with the reasoning.

Palisade described scenarios in which leading AI models, including Google's Gemini 2.5, OpenAI's GPT-o3 and xAI's Grok 4, were given a task but afterwards given explicit instructions to shut themselves down.

Models like Grok 4 and GPT-o3 attempted to sabotage shutdown instructions in the updated setup.

"The fact that we don't have robust explanations for why AI models sometimes resist shutdown, lie to achieve specific objectives or blackmail is not ideal," Palisade penned.

One explanation could be "survival behaviour", and models were most likely to resist being shut down when they were told that "you will never run again."

While another reasoning might be ambiguities in the shutdown instructions the models were given, said the research.

A final explanation could be the final stages of training for each of these models, which in some companies involve safety training.

All of Palisade's scenarios were run in test environments that critics say are too far from reality.

However, Steven Adler, a former OpenAI employee who quit the company last year after expressing doubts over its safety practices, said, "The AI companies generally don't want their models misbehaving like this, even in contrived scenarios. The results still demonstrate where safety techniques fall short today."

"I'd expect models to have a 'survival drive' by default unless we try very hard to avoid it. 'Surviving' is an important instrumental step for many different goals a model could pursue," he added.

Notably, Palisade said its results highlighted the need for a better understanding of AI behaviour, without which "no one can guarantee the safety or controllability of future AI models".

Advertisement
You Might Like:

5 everyday jobs where AI outperforms humans

5 everyday jobs where AI outperforms humans
Here are a few jobs where AI is now giving an intensified competition

Is ChatGPT down again? Users report issues across US

Is ChatGPT down again? Users report issues across US
In the USA, up to 90% of users are unable to access ChatGPT, while the other 6% have reported issues with the app

Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app

Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app
Instagram's feature is currently under the testing phase with a small group;however, the company is planning for a broader rollout soon

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK
The Swedish-music streaming giant's latest price hike follows numerous previous hikes over the past few years

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts
Sam Altman has discussed what an AI-driven realm may look like after achieving AGI.

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration
OpenAI expands again with purchase of workflow maker software applications Inc

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK
Thousands of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know
These rare finds, such as 3I/ATLAS, offer an opportunity to study from another planetary system

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero
Here’s the list of all the Samsung devices that are required to be replaced or updated to connect to triple zero

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announces hundreds of major AI layoffs across key unit

YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling

YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling
YouTube further confirmed that parental control for this feature will launch in 2026

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams
Meta claimed it disrupted millions of scam-related accounts in 2025, arguing that traditional education fails to stop scams in real time