Gisèle Pélicot’s daughter makes disturbing claims after mom's rape trial

Gisèle Pélicot’s daughter Caroline Darian makes disturbing claims about her father as she breaks the silence on her mother’s historic rape trial.
According to BBC, days after Gisèle won the landmark rape trial against her husband Dominique Pélicotin, their daughter Darian speaks out about the possible sexual abuse by her father.
In a shocking yet disturbing interview with the BBC, Darian revealed that she is sure that her father also drugged and sexually abused her, but unlike her mother, she does not have any evidence against him.
Darian's world shattered after she got called by the police after her mother filed a case against Dominique for drugging her and inciting dozens of men to sexually abuse her at their home in France. She was shown two images of her in a T-shirt and underwear found on her father’s laptop.
The 46-year-old recalled, “I lived a dissociation effect. I had difficulties recognising myself from the start. Then the police officer said, 'Look, you have the same brown mark on your cheek... it's you.' I looked at those two photos differently then... I was lying on my left side like my mother, in all her pictures."
“I know that he drugged me, probably for sexual abuse. But I don't have any evidence. And that's the case for how many victims? They are not believed because there's no evidence. They're not listened to, not supported,” she added.
Meanwhile, Dominique, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December 2024, denied abusing her and offered a different explanation for her unconscious pictures in bed.
Furthermore, Darian, soon after learning about her father’s crimes, wrote a book about her family trauma, I'll Never Call Him Dad Again, which will be launched on January 14, 2025.