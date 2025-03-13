Royal

‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot

Queen Camilla extends support to French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot after hosting Women of the World reception at Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025


Queen Camilla has made a heart melting gesture to support a cause close to her heart.

As an advocate for domestic violence and sexual abuse against women, Camilla has extended support to the French rape survivor, Gisèle Pelicot.

For the unversed, in December,2024, Pelicot’s husband, Dominique, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for letting scores of men he met online rape his wife for more than 200 times for over a decade.

The 72-year-old rape survivor, who waived her right to anonymity to face her husband of 50 years in court and became one of the world’s most influential women.

Now an inside source has revealed Camilla's reaction over Pelicot's bravery and courage and how her majesty reacted to it by writing a personal later to the woman.

Camilla's aide told Newsweek, “She was tremendously affected by the Madame Pelicot case in France and that lady’s extraordinary dignity and courage as she put herself in the public eye, because, as she rightly put it, why should she be made to feel like a victim or hide away in shame?"

They continued, “And, of course, she helped highlight a very significant societal problem despite all the personal suffering she’d been through."

"So, as a long-term supporter of survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, the Queen wrote to Madame Pelicot privately. It was very much her instigation and determination to write to express support from the highest level," the source added.

To note, Queen Camilla is the patron of the SafeLives charity and is known for her efforts for the victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

