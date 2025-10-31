Health

Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol

Allopurinol is used to treat uric acid but can trigger fatal skin reaction conditions like toxic epidermal necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol
Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol

A recent study discovered that a new gene test may assist predict which gout patients could suffer dangerous skin reactions from the commonly prescribed drug Allopurinol.

According to research published in the JAMA Dermatology, scientists found a new gene, HLA-A*34:02, that, when combined with the already known HLA-B*58:01, could explain over 80% of severe skin reactions among US patients consuming Allopurinol.

Lead researcher Dr. Elizabeth Phillips of Vanderbilt University Medical Center stated, HLA-A*34:02 appears very important as a risk factor in U.S. patients with severe cutaneous adverse reactions.”

Gout, a painful form of Arthritis, happens when excess uric acid builds up in the body, forming crystals in the joints leading to intense pain.

Allopurinol is used to treat uric acid but can trigger fatal skin reaction conditions like toxic epidermal necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and more that causes blisters, rashes, and more.

The HLA-B*58:01 gene explains maximum reactions in Southeast Asian patients and is used to screen; however, it misses nearly one-third of at-risk patients across the US, particularly Black patients.

Researchers hope future drug hypersensitivity panels will better detect patients at risk for severe medication reactions.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain
Findings revealed that consistent home workout alone can decrease pain for knee arthritis

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study
The condition occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, causing severe abdominal pain, more

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why
Prazosin Hydrochloride, a vasodilator that is used to relax blood vessels has been recalled

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks
Younger people and women showed strong links for cardiac failure, atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk
According to study, HIV increases risk of cardiac attack by 60%, while stroke risk may rise by 45%

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer
Scientists discover a surprising connection between gray hair and skin cancer

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study
Retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims
Kenvue dismissed the claims, calling them 'baseless,' maintaining that acetaminophen 'is the safest pain reliever o'ption

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination
Mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill
FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?
Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night