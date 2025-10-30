Health

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain

Findings revealed that consistent home workout alone can decrease pain for knee arthritis

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain
Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain

A recent study revealed that home-based workout programs can effectively minimise knee pain caused by cartilage tears and arthritis, even without physiotherapy.

According to a new study published October 29, 2025, in The New England Journal of Medicine, scientists discovered that stretching and strengthening exercises provided similar pain relief whether participants received real or sham physical therapy.

Clinical director of the Orthopedic and Arthritis Center for Outcomes Research lead researcher Dr. Jeffrey Katz, stated, “On average, participants in all groups reported moderately severe pain at the start and much milder pain three, six, and 12 months later.”

For the study, researchers included 900 adults, average age 59, all with arthritis and a torn meniscus. One group followed a 25-minute home exercise four times weekly using pamphlets and videos.

The other group did the same with either real or placebo physiotherapy. People who got physical therapy had only slightly greater enhancement, which researchers stated likely reflected the therapist interaction instead of the therapy itself.

Motivational text messages also made no difference in pain relief. The findings revealed that consistent home workout alone can decrease pain for knee arthritis, providing a simpler and proper alternative to conventional therapy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study
The condition occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, causing severe abdominal pain, more

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why
Prazosin Hydrochloride, a vasodilator that is used to relax blood vessels has been recalled

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks
Younger people and women showed strong links for cardiac failure, atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk
According to study, HIV increases risk of cardiac attack by 60%, while stroke risk may rise by 45%

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer
Scientists discover a surprising connection between gray hair and skin cancer

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study
Retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims
Kenvue dismissed the claims, calling them 'baseless,' maintaining that acetaminophen 'is the safest pain reliever o'ption

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination
Mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill
FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?
Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease
Cardiac benefits of limiting sugar intake may stem in part from lower risks for diabetes and high blood pressure