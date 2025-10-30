Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a New Jersey-based company, has issued a voluntary recall for over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medication.
The medicine named, Prazosin Hydrochloride, has been recalled due to the presence of higher levels of cancer-causing chemicals.
Prazosin Hydrochloride recalled
Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified it as a Class II risk level, "in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
The agency further stated the recalled capsules may consist of nitrosamine impurities – "No-nitroso Prazosin impurity C" that may pose serious health threats.
Prazosin Hydrochloride, a vasodilator that is used to relax blood vessels.
According to the National Institutes of Health, these capsules are used to treat increased blood pressure, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-related nightmares.
The recalled products include 580,000 bottles, including 181,659 1 mg bottles, 107,673 5 mg bottles, and 291,512 2 mg bottles.
The bottles may nearly have 1,000 capsules each.
The FDA has not informed what to do with the recalled bottles.