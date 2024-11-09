Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election

The former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Joe Biden for Kamala Harris losing Donald Trump.
As per multiple outlets, she criticized Biden for not stepping down from the race earlier.
In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi said, "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”
She added, “[Harris] would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen.
Pelosi further expressed, “Kamala, I think, still would've won but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner."
Trump secured 301 electoral votes, while Harris secured 226, whereas a candidate needs total of 270 votes to gain victory.
Biden is nearing the end of his presidency and will be transferring the Oval Office to Republican Donald Trump.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Trump defeated Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.