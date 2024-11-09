World

Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election

Donald Trump secured 301 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris secured 226 votes

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election
Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election

The former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Joe Biden for Kamala Harris losing Donald Trump.

As per multiple outlets, she criticized Biden for not stepping down from the race earlier.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi said, "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

She added, “[Harris] would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen.

Pelosi further expressed, “Kamala, I think, still would've won but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner."

Trump secured 301 electoral votes, while Harris secured 226, whereas a candidate needs total of 270 votes to gain victory.

Biden is nearing the end of his presidency and will be transferring the Oval Office to Republican Donald Trump.

With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump defeated Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career

Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene

Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

World News

Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
132-year-old bottle with 'hidden' message found inside Corsewall Lighthouse
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Blast at railway station in Quetta, Pakistan claims 25 lives
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Fatal Pennsylvania shooting leaves 2 wounded, 3 dead, including suspect
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Five craziest Guinness world records
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high