Shein's first store launch marred by French probe, sex dolls scandal

Shein has opened its first physical store in Paris, days after the e-commerce platform sparked fury over 'child-like' sex dolls

  • By Hania Jamil
Shein's first store launch marred by French probe, sex dolls scandal

    Shein is under investigation by Paris prosecutors after France's consumer watchdog highlighted that childlike sex dolls had been found on the e-commerce platform.

    The global company vowed to co-operate fully with authorities, as it observed the grand opening of its first physical store on Wednesday, November 5, on the sixth floor of Paris department store BHV.

    BHV's decision to house the fast-fashion giant has angered rival clothing brands that have shared that they will leave the department store in protest.

    Shein spokesman Quentin Ruffat promised to provide information on sellers, buyers and products involved in selling the childlike sex dolls on its site.

    Aside from Shein, AliExpress, Temu and Wish are also under the microscope. As the investigation continues, Temu said it was not involved in the case featuring sex dolls and did not allow the sale of such items on its platform.

    Discussing the matter with the BBC, the company shared that it was working with French authorities "to reinforce our minor protection mechanism".

    Shein has become best known for its discounted and trendy clothes but has drawn criticism over its environmental impact and working conditions.

    Protesters gathered outside the BHV store ahead of Shein's opening there, and Frédéric Merlin, whose SGM company runs BHV, has admitted that Shein's response has ended any doubt he had about continuing their partnership.

    "The clothes we're going to sell do not exploit workers or children," he told French radio.

    Shein, which was founded in China, is also set to open outlets in seven other cities, inside Galeries Lafayette department stores run by SGM. 

    The Paris prosecutor's office said Shein and the other three e-commerce platforms were being investigated over violent, pornographic or "undignified messages" that could be accessed by minors.

    On Monday, Shein said it had banned the sale of all sex dolls on its platform worldwide. 

    The Singapore-based retailer also said that it would permanently block all seller accounts related to the illegal sale of the childlike dolls and introduce stricter controls on its platform.

