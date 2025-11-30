6 essential tips to maintain healthier lifestyle in 2026

New year is just around the corner, start with by following several simple and effective habits to enhance your health.
Here are a few essential tips that may assist you maintain a healthier lifestyle throughout 2026:
Consume nutrient-rich diet
Consume vegetables, legumes, nuts, fruits, and whole grain everyday, cooked in an appropriate and healthy way.
Following a healthy diet leads to a healthy life ahead, as it minimises inflammation, and risk of several diseases, including cardiac diseases, diabetes, and cancer.
Limit salt and sugar intake
To prevent cardiac diseases, unhealthy weight gain, and follow a healthy lifestyle, you should limit your salt and sugar intake.
Cut off saturated fats
Keep fats below 30% of your total diet in the whole day.
Choose unsaturated fats from fish, nuts and vegetable oils rather than saturated and trans-fats found in fatty meats, butter and processed snacks.
Smoking cessation
Tobacco is injurious to health use leads to a range of serious diseases and causes harm to non-smokers, as it reduces iron and essential vitamin levels in your body, which include Vitamin, C, B, A, E.
Smoking cessation is the only solution to welcome long-term benefits.
Regularly perform physical activity
It's strongly advised to get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly, increasing to 300 minutes for additional benefit.
Monitor blood pressure
Hypertension is a “silent killer,” it seriously affects vital organs of your body. So, you should regularly check your bp to help detect and manage it early.