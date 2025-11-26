Health

Can hitting 10k steps daily can counteract 10 hours sitting?

Sitting is the new smoking now, and walking for long-time won’t undo the harm caused by prolonged inactivity

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Are you someone who spends long hours sitting at a desk or working from a home office? If yes, then you must know the impact of long-hours sitting on your health.

Sitting is the new smoking now, and walking for long-time won’t undo the harm caused by prolonged inactivity.

Taking to Instagram, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein expert with over 18 years of experience, Dr. Sumit Kapadia, underscored the issue in a post, where he stressed that 10,000 steps a day cannot counteract 10 hours of sitting.

Dr. Kapadia explained that hitting your daily step target in the evening doesn't undo the effect of sitting for a longer time. Long periods of sitting cause weakened vein valves that significantly raise the risk of swelling, varicose veins, and blood clots.

He emphasised that circulation depends on consistent movement, not only total steps. “Maintaining a healthy step count can’t mitigate 10 hours of inactivity,” he warned.

Expert strongly advised standing up every 45–60 minutes, doing stretches that helps vessels to relax, and keep exercising your calf muscle, as it pushes the blood back to your heart, also known as “your peripheral heart”

“Tiny breaks can have a big impact,” he stated. “Your veins crave movement, not marathons.”

