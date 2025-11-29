Health

7 shocking ways to boost your mental health naturally

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  
Improving your mental health doesn’t need trendy hacks and complicated routines, a few simple science-backed ways provides simple, proven strategies that work really well.

Here are a few seven everyday habits that can significantly minimize anxiety, boost mood, and support long-term wellbeing.

Limit social media use

Scientists are still unsure whether social media harms mental health, so monitor how it impacts your mood, limit social media use and take breaks whenever required.

Practice deep breathing to reduce stress

Slow, controlled breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing heart rate, anxiety, and blood pressure.

Practicing deep breathing exercises can help calm stress and reduce anxiety, such as 4-2-4 method can help you get rid of pain associated with stress.

Strengthen your gut microbiome

Several studies revealed that a healthy gut supports your mental health. As prebiotics and probiotics can enhance stress response and minimise anxiety by influencing the microbiome-gut-brain axis.

Reduce anxiety with yoga

Yoga brings plenty of mental health benefits, such as reduced anxiety and depression. It’s a great option for those who prefer alternative therapies.

Researchers discovered that treating generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) – a chronic condition that causes anxiety about a wide range of situations and issues.

Boost wellbeing through gardening

It's recommended to start gardening twice or thrice a week that minimises stress and increases wellbeing.

Follow a healthy diet

Following a healthy diet that includes fermented foods, leafy greens, oily fish, nuts, and dark chocolate can minimise inflammation and support brain and gut health.

Reduces on ultra-processed foods

UPFs pose a serious health threat, with a lack of essential nutrients and can harm metabolism and brain health. Minimizing them assists in protecting mental wellbeing.

