Health

WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline

WHO's recent guideline provides 40 recommendations, which are particularly designed to strengthen clinical management, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline
WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued first-ever global guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility.

Infertility is a disease of the female and male reproductive system in which a pregnancy does not occur following a year or over of naturally trying conceive.

It is caused by multiple explainable or unexplainable male and female factors.

WHO has called on countries to make fertility care safer, and more affordable. As per the recent data, up to 1 in 6 people of reproductive age are suffering from it.

Notably, some factors are treatable, yet access to care remains limited and often financially difficult.

In some regions, infertility treatments are extremely heavy on pockets and come with a lot of financial hardships, such as a single in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle that may wreak havoc on their finances.

“Millions face this journey alone — priced out of care, pushed toward cheaper but unproven treatments, or forced to choose between their hopes of having children and their financial security. We encourage more countries to adapt this guideline, giving more people the possibility to access affordable, respectful, and science-based care,” Dr. Tedros added.

To address these challenges, Tedros urged governments to adopt scientific, and affordable models.

The recent guideline provides 40 recommendations, which are particularly designed to strengthen clinical management, prevention, and treatment.

It underscored the significance of teaching individuals early regarding fertility, and spread awareness about how several factors can significantly affect it and the need to follow healthy habits like eating well.

Furthermore, the WHO underscores significant risk factors like untreated sexually transmitted infections.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ozempic 2.0? Here's everything we know about new weight loss drug

Ozempic 2.0? Here's everything we know about new weight loss drug
A new edition of Ozempic is underway and is awaiting FDA approval

Study finds why some suicide victims show no warning signs

Study finds why some suicide victims show no warning signs
Nearly half of suicide deaths involve people with no known history of suicidal behaviour and depression

Scientists find human brain have 5 distinct 'epochs'

Scientists find human brain have 5 distinct 'epochs'
Researchers discovered that the brain moves through five major 'epochs' marked by structural shifts at different ages

Can hitting 10k steps daily can counteract 10 hours sitting?

Can hitting 10k steps daily can counteract 10 hours sitting?
Sitting is the new smoking now, and walking for long-time won’t undo the harm caused by prolonged inactivity

How reducing social media use affects your mental health?

How reducing social media use affects your mental health?
Results indicated that people reduced anxiety symptoms by 16.1%, depression symptoms by 24.8% by reducing social media

Australia limits high-dose Vitamin B6 supplements: Here's why

Australia limits high-dose Vitamin B6 supplements: Here's why
Vitamin B6 toxicity occurs with its excessive accumulation in the body over time, as the body cannot efficiently eliminate it

Less than 1 in 4 children meet exercise guidelines in preschool, study

Less than 1 in 4 children meet exercise guidelines in preschool, study
Boys were more likely than girls to reach activity targets, and older preschoolers were more active

Washington reports first death due to rare bird flu infection

Washington reports first death due to rare bird flu infection
The H5N5 strain had been previously identified only in animals; none of the human cases were reported

Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial

Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial
Orforglipron acts by stimulating insulin release and lowering glucagon

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy
Hunter syndrome is a rare inherited disorder that slowly damages both the body and the brain over time

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal
Cheese lovers have a lower risk of dementia compared to people who don't eat cheese

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season
Here are a few tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season