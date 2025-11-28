Health

Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk

Experts warned that sugar-free products that are considered healthy may cause a fatal liver condition

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Sugar-free sweetener sorbitol associated with liver disease risk
Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk

A recent study revealed a common sweetener used in sugar-free products, sorbitol is associated with life-threatening liver disease.

According to research published in Science Signalling, discovered that accumulation of sorbitol can lead to fatty liver, causing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which was previously also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

MASLD is not associated with alcohol consumption unlike traditional liver disease.

Adding sorbitol directly to the diet caused the same effect, while supplementing with sorbitol-degrading bacteria prevented liver damage.

Scientists studied the gut microbiome of zebrafish and found that healthy gut bacteria help in breaking down sorbitol, preventing any harm.

However, when these bacteria were diminished via antibiotics or excessive consumption of sorbitol, the sugar traveled to the liver, where it was converted into a fructose derivative that leads to fat accumulation.

Experts warned that sugar-free products that are considered healthy may cause a fatal liver condition.

Sorbitol is widely used in sweeteners, syrups, and processed foods. Overconsumption, combined with poor gut bacterial activity, may significantly increase the chances of MASLD.

The British Liver Trust projected that nearly one in five people in the UK is likely to develop MASLD.

Research further stressed the need of following a healthy lifestyle, limiting sugar and sweetener consumption to preventing liver-related complications.

