Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin

If you are also tired of combating dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin, then this guide will surely help you manage these challenging problems with effective treatments.
Treatment for acne often aggravates dryness, while dry skin can lead to excessive oil production and breakouts. The only key is selecting the right ingredients that hydrate, calm inflammation, and prevent clogged pores.
Niacinamide
This magical ingredient is usually present inside numerous facewashes, and your daily skin routine products, as it reduces redness, swelling, and acne scars while reinforcing the skin protective layer.
Salicylic acid (2% BHA)
It effectively exfoliates dead skin cells and clears clogged pores, assisting prevent blackheads and whiteheads without excessive dryness.
Oleanolic acid
It regulates oil production, calms inflammation, and prevents the formation of acne. It effectively works for active breakouts.
Vitamin C
A multi-tasking agent and antioxidant that minimises inflammation, acne scars, and fosters radiant skin.
It should be followed by a broad-spectrum SPF 50 during the day.
Alpine plant extract
The Alpine plant extracts can literally do wonders to your skin. The compounds produced by the extract can help you stay hydrated, accelerates pimple healing, and efficiently controls excessive oil production, preventing pore blockages.