Health

Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin

This guide will surely help you manage these challenging problems with effective treatments

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin
Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin

If you are also tired of combating dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin, then this guide will surely help you manage these challenging problems with effective treatments.

Treatment for acne often aggravates dryness, while dry skin can lead to excessive oil production and breakouts. The only key is selecting the right ingredients that hydrate, calm inflammation, and prevent clogged pores.

Niacinamide

This magical ingredient is usually present inside numerous facewashes, and your daily skin routine products, as it reduces redness, swelling, and acne scars while reinforcing the skin protective layer.

Salicylic acid (2% BHA)

It effectively exfoliates dead skin cells and clears clogged pores, assisting prevent blackheads and whiteheads without excessive dryness.

Oleanolic acid

It regulates oil production, calms inflammation, and prevents the formation of acne. It effectively works for active breakouts.

Vitamin C

A multi-tasking agent and antioxidant that minimises inflammation, acne scars, and fosters radiant skin.

It should be followed by a broad-spectrum SPF 50 during the day.

Alpine plant extract

The Alpine plant extracts can literally do wonders to your skin. The compounds produced by the extract can help you stay hydrated, accelerates pimple healing, and efficiently controls excessive oil production, preventing pore blockages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk

Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk
Experts warned that sugar-free products that are considered healthy may cause a fatal liver condition

WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline

WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline
WHO's recent guideline provides 40 recommendations, which are particularly designed to strengthen clinical management, more

Ozempic 2.0? Here's everything we know about new weight loss drug

Ozempic 2.0? Here's everything we know about new weight loss drug
A new edition of Ozempic is underway and is awaiting FDA approval

Study finds why some suicide victims show no warning signs

Study finds why some suicide victims show no warning signs
Nearly half of suicide deaths involve people with no known history of suicidal behaviour and depression

Scientists find human brain have 5 distinct 'epochs'

Scientists find human brain have 5 distinct 'epochs'
Researchers discovered that the brain moves through five major 'epochs' marked by structural shifts at different ages

Can hitting 10k steps daily can counteract 10 hours sitting?

Can hitting 10k steps daily can counteract 10 hours sitting?
Sitting is the new smoking now, and walking for long-time won’t undo the harm caused by prolonged inactivity

How reducing social media use affects your mental health?

How reducing social media use affects your mental health?
Results indicated that people reduced anxiety symptoms by 16.1%, depression symptoms by 24.8% by reducing social media

Australia limits high-dose Vitamin B6 supplements: Here's why

Australia limits high-dose Vitamin B6 supplements: Here's why
Vitamin B6 toxicity occurs with its excessive accumulation in the body over time, as the body cannot efficiently eliminate it

Less than 1 in 4 children meet exercise guidelines in preschool, study

Less than 1 in 4 children meet exercise guidelines in preschool, study
Boys were more likely than girls to reach activity targets, and older preschoolers were more active

Washington reports first death due to rare bird flu infection

Washington reports first death due to rare bird flu infection
The H5N5 strain had been previously identified only in animals; none of the human cases were reported

Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial

Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial
Orforglipron acts by stimulating insulin release and lowering glucagon

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy
Hunter syndrome is a rare inherited disorder that slowly damages both the body and the brain over time