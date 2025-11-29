10 child deaths tied to Covid-19 vaccines in recent US Memo

The recent internal memo of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that up to 10 children died due to COVID-19 vaccinations, citing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as per the New York Times.
The update follows Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s step to change government policy on COVID vaccines, restricting access to them to individuals aged 65 or above, and people with underlying conditions.
Notably, Kennedy has also associated COVID vaccines to autism and has tried to change the nation’s vaccination policies.
During Trump’s first term, when the pandemic peaked, and under his successor Joe Biden, U.S. health officials encouraged the nation to get themselves vaccinated.
The memo, written by the FDA's chief medical and scientific officer, Vinay Prasad, kept the age and health conditions of the children underwraps, or the vaccine manufacturers involved, according to the New York Times.
Prasad was quoted as calling the finding "a profound revelation" and revealing plans to tighten vaccine oversight.
The Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, has yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.