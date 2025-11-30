Health

Do heatwaves affect health of people with diabetes, heart disease?

Deaths among veterans with cardiometabolic conditions were 10% to 14% more common on the hottest days

  By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that heatwaves are frequently occurring due to climate change. It can significantly increase death risk for elderly individuals suffering from cardiac disease and diabetes.

A study of US veterans in California discovered that extremely hot weather exponentially raises mortality risk, especially among those living in poor neighborhoods or facing homelessness.

Residents of underprivileged areas are at a 44% higher chance of dying on extremely hot days than the cooler ones.

On the contrary, people with more affluent neighborhoods had a 12% increased risk.

Lead author Dr. Evan Shannon of UCLA stated the findings likely apply to non-veterans as well. Many participants were previously suffering from metabolic illnesses, including diabetes and cardiac disease, and some heart medications may aggravate heat-related risks.

Overall, deaths among veterans with cardiometabolic conditions were 10% to 14% more common on the hottest days.

Housing status played a pivotal role: risks increased to 25% among homeless veterans, compared to 12% among those with homes.

Researchers are currently gearing up to launch a heat-safety “toolkit” for at-risk veterans.

As extreme heat events become more common, Shannon’s team stresses the need for stronger heat preparedness plans across healthcare systems to prevent mortality in future.

