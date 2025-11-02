Sci-Tech

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report
Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

Apple’s upcoming major update, iOS 26.2, will reportedly release in beta as early as Tuesday, November 4.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming release would follow the public launch of iOS 26.1, expected on Monday.

Several reports suggested the iOS 26.1 will be launched as a minor update, launching with a new ‘Tinted’ toggle for Liquid Glass to improve readability, though it compromises some visual aesthetics.

Otherwise, the update could be released with several minor changes.

Meanwhile, the iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms.

While the first beta may only launch with minor tweaks, Gurman stated that functionality could be added in subsequent betas, which is added in subsequent betas, similar to how the Liquid Glass toggle appeared in beta 4 of iOS 26.1.

There are very few expectations with iOS 26.2. The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to bring US passport support to Apple Wallet later this year.

However, it remains unclear whether this will coincide with iOS 26.2.

The company has promised to ensure end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging in “future software updates,” which is likely to be released in this version.

Apart from these features, no significant updates are expected, though Apple often surprises users with last-minute additions.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027
Sam Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could propel

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features
OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand
The iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, which is less than the expected figure of $49.3 billion

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins
WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform
Canva has also launched Canva Grow, an all-in-one marketing platform that is a perfect combination of analytics, creation

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute
Disney content to go dark on YouTube TV as both companies failed to reach an agreement on contract expiration

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies
Threads has also rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update