Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

Apple’s upcoming major update, iOS 26.2, will reportedly release in beta as early as Tuesday, November 4.
As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming release would follow the public launch of iOS 26.1, expected on Monday.
Several reports suggested the iOS 26.1 will be launched as a minor update, launching with a new ‘Tinted’ toggle for Liquid Glass to improve readability, though it compromises some visual aesthetics.
Otherwise, the update could be released with several minor changes.
Meanwhile, the iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms.
While the first beta may only launch with minor tweaks, Gurman stated that functionality could be added in subsequent betas, which is added in subsequent betas, similar to how the Liquid Glass toggle appeared in beta 4 of iOS 26.1.
There are very few expectations with iOS 26.2. The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to bring US passport support to Apple Wallet later this year.
However, it remains unclear whether this will coincide with iOS 26.2.
The company has promised to ensure end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging in “future software updates,” which is likely to be released in this version.
Apart from these features, no significant updates are expected, though Apple often surprises users with last-minute additions.