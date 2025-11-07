Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

A recent clinical trial revealed that performing physical activity can assist women with high-risk breast cancer better tolerate treatments and enhance their health.
Researchers revealed that a nine-month program of supervised aerobic and resistance exercise boosted muscle mass and strengthened, particularly in arms and legs.
Study participants gained up to two pounds of muscle in the initial three months in contrast to a control group. Although some loss happened over time, they still gained a pound of additional muscle mass following six months.
Professor of clinical epidemiology at the University Medical Center Utrecht, Anne May, stated, “Lean body mass is linked to better treatment tolerance, prognosis, and quality of life.”
For the research, up to 357 patients suffering from advanced stage breast cancer participated across Europe between 2019 and 2022.
Half of them joined workouts under the supervision of an expert twice a week, including balance training, crucial since 74% had cancer that had spread to their bones.
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients.
Anne presented the essential findings at the Advanced Breast Cancer Eighth International Consensus Conference in Lisbon.
The ABD Global Alliance further announced plans to launch a Physical Activity Resource Hub in 2026, providing exercise videos and guides for cancer patients.