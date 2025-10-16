Meta to discontinue Messenger desktop apps for Mac and Windows

Meta is set to discontinue its standalone Messenger desktop apps for Windows and Mac on December 15, 2025.
The Menlo-park based platform confirmed to TechCrunch, following the date, users will no longer be able to log into the apps and will be redirected to the Facebook website to access Messenger.
“If you’re using the Messenger desktop apps, you’ll get an in-app notification once the deprecation process begins,” Meta stated.
“You will have 60 days to use the Mac Messenger app before it’s fully deprecated. Once that period ends, you’ll be blocked from using the app,” the company added.
Meta has notified users in advance to assist them transition smoothly.
However, Windows users can switch to the Facebook desktop app, while both Windows and Mac users can access Messenger through the web.
Moreover, Meta has strongly recommended users to enable secure storage and set up a PIN to save their chat history before switching.
Once they switch to Facebook, messages will start syncing across devices.
The discontinuation announcement comes after Meta’s replacement of the native desktop app with a Progressive Web App (PWA) in September 2024.
Despite providing web access, the move may disappoint users who chose the standalone apps for convenience.