World

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses
US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

US President Donald Trump criticized South Africa "a total disgrace" and said the US will not participate.

He made the announcement over claims that white people are being prosecuted in the country.

The G20 summit, which brings together leaders of the world's largest economies is scheduled to take place later this month in Johannesburg.

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, stating, "It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa.

"Afrikaners (people who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," he wrote.

The President added, "No US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue."

South Africa's foreign ministry described the decision by the White House as "regrettable."

Each year a different country hosts the G20 summit, and sets the agenda for the summit.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly and he even mentioned this directly to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting at the White House in May.

While, South African court had already declared earlier this year that the claim of white genocide was false and baseless.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales
Osaka merchandise's increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown
Biden celebrates Democratic Party’s massive victory in first major election in Trump’s second term

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft
US cargo giants UPS and FedEx ground MD‑11 aircraft after deadly Louisville crash

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe
Miss Chile’s ’drug‑snorting’ prank at Miss Universe 2025 goes viral, sparking backlash

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts
FAA slashes air‑traffic by 10% amid controller shortage, over 1,000 US flights canceled

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97
James Watson co‑discoverer of DNA’s double helix, crimefighting and genealogy

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15
Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark