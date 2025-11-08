Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown

Former President Joe Biden delivered a strong critique of his President Donald Trump in Omaha.
According to CNN, speaking at a gala hosted in Omaha by the Nebraska Democratic party, on Friday November 07, the 83-year-old criticized the Republican president on one of the longest shutdown of the US government, Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing to build a 90,000-square foot ballroom and mocked his repeated declarations that his second term has brought “a golden age” to the country.
At times during the remarks, Biden addressed Trump directly and slammed him for prioritizing the interests of his wealthy allies over the American people, “You work for us, Mr. President. We don’t work for you. You work for us, not just billionaires and millionaires. I’m angry.”
The former president also discussed his prostate cancer diagnosis, just weeks after ringing the bell to commemorate the completion of a course of radiation therapy. Biden tied his personal experience with the illness to the importance of health care.
He said, “I thank God for the doctors and the nurses and the incredible breakthroughs we’re making in cancer research. Now Trump and his Republican friends are cutting government funding for health care and making it more expensive, more expensive for virtually everyone.”
Biden also celebrated Democrats’ sweeping victory in Tuesday’s election, loudly exclaiming, “The Democratic party is back!”
Democrats won across the spectrum Tuesday with Zohran Mamdani elected mayor of New York City, while Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill won gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively.