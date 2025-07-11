'Pokémon' voice actor James Carter Cathcart breathes his last at 71

James Carter Cathcart, the longtime voice behind beloved characters in the English-language Pokémon series, has died at 71.
As per PEOPLE, on July 8, the Tiny Robots voice star wife, Martha Jacobi, revealed the news two days later in a Facebook post shared in a fan club for Cathcart.
According to The New York Times, his ex-wife Jeanne Gari said that Cathcart had passed away due to a throat cancer diagnosis.
Jacobi shared that her husband died "peacefully" in the early morning of July 8 in Calvary Hospital in the Bronx.
She stated, "The funeral will be in early August, in New York. Memorial designations are still in process, pending conversations with one of the charities that was close to Jimmy's heart. I will post those here when they are in place."
"Thanks to all of Jimmy’s fans over the years! Giving you joy was why he worked so hard on his craft," she continued.
Jacobi mentioned, "Please know how much he appreciated you!"
He voiced many of the Pokémon universe's most popular and recurrent characters, including Professor Oak and his grandson Gary, as well as James and his Pokémon Meowth.
Following the devastating news, his fellow Pokémon voice actor Erica Schroeder took to Instagram accout to share touching post, "Rest in peace dear sweet man. I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you.”
Cathcart leaves a loving legacy in his wife and three children: Nicole, Mackenzie, and Carter.