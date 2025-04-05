Sports

Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game

Pokémon Easter egg is easy to access, and provides bit of fun

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game

Google partnered with Pokémon to develop a cute mini-game based around the original 151 Pokémon in the series.

Alphabet-owned Google on Friday, April 4, 2025, revealed that the Pokémon Easter egg is easy to access, and provides a bit of fun for any fan using the search engine app.

Google is no stranger to partnerships with video games or adding fun little nods to popular titles. 

It is important to note that Google and Pokémon have gone hand-in-hand in the past as well, with Google Maps challenging users to catch Pokémon in a mini-game similar to Pokémon GO.

Related: GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon

Currently, Pokémon and Google have collaborated once more to introduce a cute little search Easter egg minigame.

Fans who access Google on their mobile browsers or mobile apps can participate. If a user searches for the name of a Pokémon in the original Kanto Pokedex, after the results load, a small Pokeball icon will appear in the bottom right-hand corner.

Tapping it will lead to an overlay of the searched Pokémon popping onto the screen, followed by a short animation of a Pokeball being tossed at and capturing it. A new screen will then pop up, telling the player to find the remaining 150 Pokémon by searching for them.

Related: GTA 6 price — Everything you need to know

Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win
Cameron Brink drops major wedding update with fiancé Ben Felter
Cameron Brink drops major wedding update with fiancé Ben Felter
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement
Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement
Oscar Piastri dominates FP2 as Jack Doohan crash lead to multiple red flags
Oscar Piastri dominates FP2 as Jack Doohan crash lead to multiple red flags
Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors in win against Los Angeles Lakers
Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors in win against Los Angeles Lakers
Japanese Grand Prix FP1: Norris fastest as Tsunoda marks Red Bull debut
Japanese Grand Prix FP1: Norris fastest as Tsunoda marks Red Bull debut