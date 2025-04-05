Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game

Google partnered with Pokémon to develop a cute mini-game based around the original 151 Pokémon in the series.
Alphabet-owned Google on Friday, April 4, 2025, revealed that the Pokémon Easter egg is easy to access, and provides a bit of fun for any fan using the search engine app.
Google is no stranger to partnerships with video games or adding fun little nods to popular titles.
It is important to note that Google and Pokémon have gone hand-in-hand in the past as well, with Google Maps challenging users to catch Pokémon in a mini-game similar to Pokémon GO.
Currently, Pokémon and Google have collaborated once more to introduce a cute little search Easter egg minigame.
Fans who access Google on their mobile browsers or mobile apps can participate. If a user searches for the name of a Pokémon in the original Kanto Pokedex, after the results load, a small Pokeball icon will appear in the bottom right-hand corner.
Tapping it will lead to an overlay of the searched Pokémon popping onto the screen, followed by a short animation of a Pokeball being tossed at and capturing it. A new screen will then pop up, telling the player to find the remaining 150 Pokémon by searching for them.