Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot

Jannik Sinner remarkably secured his spot in the ATP Finals finals for the third year in a row on Saturday, November 15.
The Italian tennis star defeated Alex de Minaur with scores of 7-5 6-2 at the Inalpi Arenain, Turin.
With this victory, the 24-year-old Sinner has now became the youngest player since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004 to reach three ATP Finals championship matches.
Sinner played exceptionally well in the round-robin stage winning all his matches without even losing a set.
In the final against De Minaur, he took control in the first set and then dominated in the second set with powerful and accurate shots.
After winning the match, Sinner expressed, “First of all, I am very happy. It is the last event of the year and it is great to finish in this way. It was a very tough match, especially at the beginning of the first set," as per ATP.
The world No.2 added, "Making the final for three consecutive years means a lot to me. Tomorrow I will enjoy and try my best to get the best possible result.”
Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the final match which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 16 if world No. 1 defeats Canadian eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semi-final later on Saturday.
On the other hand, in the doubles competition, Henry Patten from Britain and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara won their match against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with scores of 6-4 6-3 and advanced the finals.